JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 292.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 1.79% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 154,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,432 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.