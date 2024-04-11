JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

