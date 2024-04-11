Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,174. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

