Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 13,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,987,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

