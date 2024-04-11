Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,054,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

