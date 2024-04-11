Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.80. 264,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 436,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -29.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

