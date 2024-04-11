Kennedy Investment Group Has $3.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,126. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

