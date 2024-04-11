Kennedy Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.87. 1,393,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

