Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.60 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 244.50 ($3.09). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.09), with a volume of 4,191,665 shares traded.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
