Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Kish Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
