Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Kish Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Kish Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

