Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 6.5%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 1,524,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,597,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Knightscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

See Also

