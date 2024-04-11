Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 96,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Kontrol Technologies
