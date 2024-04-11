K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

