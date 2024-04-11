K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
