Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,892. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

