Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 2.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,953,000 after buying an additional 368,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 2,337,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,250. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

