Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Takes $7.01 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Enovis comprises 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.23% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 234,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,800. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

