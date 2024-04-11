Libra Wealth LLC Purchases 10,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.2% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

