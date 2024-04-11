Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,753. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

