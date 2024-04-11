Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $70,818.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,226.17 or 0.99953188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000643 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,430.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.