MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 74,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 121,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $550.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,417 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 2,330.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,437 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.