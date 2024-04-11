Mayport LLC Buys 8,323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.4% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,791. The stock has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

