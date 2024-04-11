Mayport LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayport LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 218,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,143. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.