Mayport LLC Purchases 6,771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 488,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,408. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

