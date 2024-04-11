MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 314,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,977. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

