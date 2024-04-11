MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

