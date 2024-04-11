MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 4,972,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

