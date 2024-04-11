MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,647,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,492. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.