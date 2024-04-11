MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,937. The firm has a market cap of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.