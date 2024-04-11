MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSFree Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,937. The firm has a market cap of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.