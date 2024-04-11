McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 11,237 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.