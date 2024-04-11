McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,002 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.29. 36,981,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,441,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

