McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,582,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 323,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

