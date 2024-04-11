McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

BATS DFIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 225,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

