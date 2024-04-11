McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,634. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.