McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 78,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

