Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDIBY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

