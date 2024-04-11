Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MDIBY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.