MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 1.5% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $459.77 million and $17.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $87.57 or 0.00124632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,226.17 or 0.99953188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 89.93026543 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $24,780,012.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

