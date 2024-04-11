Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MG

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,750. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.