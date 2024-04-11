MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MOGU Trading Down 7.8 %
MOGU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
About MOGU
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MOGU
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.