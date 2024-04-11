MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MOGU Trading Down 7.8 %

MOGU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

