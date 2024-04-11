Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

DIS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

