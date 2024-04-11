Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in AON by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

AON stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.18. The company had a trading volume of 283,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,810. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $315.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

