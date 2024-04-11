Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 823 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

