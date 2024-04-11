Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 446 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 791,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.