Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $230.73. 45,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average is $212.63. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.