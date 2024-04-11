Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $32,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 187,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,436. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.