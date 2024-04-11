Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemours by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 207,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

