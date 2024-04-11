Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 241,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock remained flat at $24.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,431. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

