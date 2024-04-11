Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.39. The company had a trading volume of 86,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

