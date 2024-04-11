Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $19.40 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 410,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,374. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.