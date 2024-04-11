Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CCFN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.