Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $17.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 47,919 shares changing hands.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 375,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

